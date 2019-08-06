‘Sea turned red’ as whale hunter butcher whales; Photos

The sea was turned red as ‘whale hunter’ butchered sea whales. The tragic and cruel incident occurred in Denmark.

The traditional custom of people living on the Faroe island in Denmark is whale hunting. The custom is known as ‘ whale driving’. But the photos of whale hunting conducted this year has shocked the world and animal lovers.

Although the whale hunting is legal, the photos of it can not be seen without shedding tears. Around 23 whales including a pregnant one were killed this year.

The people attract whales to the shore by giving food and then hunts them down. Earlier also around 10 hunting was done on the island. This year around 536 pilot whales were killed.

Sea turned red with hundreds of whales killed in Faroe Islands https://t.co/Kjxp8y8Bpo pic.twitter.com/WYwcggwqu0 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 30, 2019

This year the hunt was done on July 22. This hunt is done for meat for the villagers during winter.

Sea of blood. Danish fishermen pull on shore dead and dying pilot whales during a hunt, turning the sea red with their blood, in Torshavn, Faroe Islands. As pods of migrating pilot whales pass the Danish Faroe Islands fishermen drive the whales into fjord traps ? Andrija Ilic pic.twitter.com/HpJFXQLRLe — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 30, 2019