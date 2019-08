Months after making the big announcement, David Dhawan has reached Bangkok with the cast of Coolie No 1. 24 years after Govinda and Karisma Kapoor created magic on the big screen with romantic comedy, David Dhawan is returning to the director’s chair with a fresh take on the 1995 film.

In the video, Varun can be seen saying, “I am getting ready for Coolie No 1 and removing my beard so that I become Raju, coolie.”