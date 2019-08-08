Embracing my stretch marks: 33-week pregnant Amy shares her pic

Popular South and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson, who got engaged to her beau George Panayiotou earlier this year, is expecting her first child. The gorgeous mommy – to –be is all set to deliver her baby in the coming month of September. The way in which the 2.0 actress is enjoying her pregnancy phase has received appreciation from everyone. Over the past few months, Amy has been very much active on social media and is sharing all the bits and pieces related to her pregnancy phase with her fans.

Most importantly, her amazing photoshoots while flaunting the baby bump are setting major fashion goals for all the other moms – to – be. Recently, Amy has shared a topless picture of herself on her Twitter and Instagram handles. The Singh is Bliing actress has also shared a caption along with her post with a strong message which reads, “Embracing my pregnancy – stretch marks, weight gain and everything inbetween. This photo represents motherhood and I’m proud of what my body is capable of. Women are amazing!!!!.”