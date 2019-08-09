Forex Market: Indian rupee moves higher

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has moved higher against the US currency US dollar. In the early hours of trading, the Indian rupee has surged by 22 paise to reach at 70.47 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, the Indian rupee opened at 70.54 and then moved upwards and touched 70.47.

Yesterday the Indian rupee was settled trading at 70.69 gaining around 20 paise against Us dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which registers the US dollars strength against a basket of six currencies fell by 0.06% to 97.55.