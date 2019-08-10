Best actor, actress award in Melbourne Film Festival won by these Indian actors

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has won an international award. The actor has won the best actor award at the Melbourne Film Festival in Australia. He won the award for portraying the role of a transgender in the film ‘Super Deluxe’. He portrayed the role of Shilpa, a transgender.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Vickey Koushal, Ayushmann Khuranna, Manoj Bajpai, Amitabh Bachan were included in the nomination for the best actor award.

Bollywood actress Tabu has won the best actress award for her acting in the film ‘Andhadhun’. “Galli Boy’ directed by Zoya Akthar was selected as the best film and Sriram Raghavan was awarded the best director award.

The Melbourne Film festival is held from August 8 to 17.