Eid Al Adha 2019 : UAE announces prayer timings

Mosques in Dubai will hold Eid Al Adha prayers at 5.45am on Sunday, August 11. In the Capital, they will take place at 5:50am.
Special prayers are offered on the first day of Eid Al Adha. Before Eid, Muslims observe the Day of Arafat -the culminating event of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, Haj and the most important day of the pilgrimage.
Prayer timings for Eid Al Adha
Abu Dhabi city: 5.50am
Al Ain: 5.44am
Madinat Zayed: 5.55am
Dubai: 5.45am
Sharjah: 5.45am
Ajman: 5.44am
Ras Al Khaimah: 5.41am
Umm Al Quwain: 5.43am
Fujairah: 5.41am
