Eid Al Adha 2019 : UAE announces prayer timings

Mosques in Dubai will hold Eid Al Adha prayers at 5.45am on Sunday, August 11. In the Capital, they will take place at 5:50am.

Special prayers are offered on the first day of Eid Al Adha. Before Eid, Muslims observe the Day of Arafat -the culminating event of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, Haj and the most important day of the pilgrimage.

Prayer timings for Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi city: 5.50am

Al Ain: 5.44am

Madinat Zayed: 5.55am

Dubai: 5.45am

Sharjah: 5.45am

Ajman: 5.44am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5.41am

Umm Al Quwain: 5.43am

Fujairah: 5.41am