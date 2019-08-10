Former Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip joins BJP

Bhubaneshwar Kalita, former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha who resigned from the House earlier this week opposing the party’s stand on the government’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, joined the BJP on Friday.

The resignation was accepted on the day when Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to scrap provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kalita joined the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in presence of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders.