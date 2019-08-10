Kerala expat wins Rs 1.93crore in UAE Mall Millionaire raffle

Abdul Salam Shanavas, a family driver from Thiruvananthapuram district, won the mega prize through ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign launched by Line Investments and Property at its eight malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. This drive comes as part of 47-day Retail Abu Dhabi summer sales by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Shanavas had spent more than Dh200 at Khalidiyah Mall to enter the campaign draw.

“Even if I had worked for 50 years, I wouldn’t have earned anything close to this amount. I arrived here in 1997 empty-handed, but with lot of expectations. I took my driver’s licence and started off as a driver in Sharjah but couldn’t save much. I then moved to Abu Dhabi as a family driver and now earn Dh2,500.”he told to media.

“I was informed on August 5 that I am the draw winner and had to keep it a secret till official announcement was made. I didn’t even tell my family back in Kerala. I just told my wife there’s a big surprise in store. Now, my daughters aged seven and 14 years are very happy,” he said.

There was a brief setback in this fairy tale as Shanavas had deleted the SMS which was sent to his mobile after registering for the draw. “I almost had a minor heart attack when I couldn’t find the SMS. But luckily the organisers could confirm me as the winner by matching my phone number and other details.”

So what’s next? “With my little savings, I had recently bought a piece of land. I had planned to start construction of home by 2021. This money has come at the right time.”