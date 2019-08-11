65-year-old man travels this shocking kilometers to steal women’s lingerie

North Otago-based Stephen Graham Gardner took a long trip to steal eight pairs of women’s undies. Gardner reportedly parked his Toyota car in Logan St and walked to Cargill St carrying torches, disposable gloves and a crowbar. While appearing before court, he accused claimed he has no intention of robbing while taking the long trip and happened to posses these items since he liked working on cars.

It is while taking a dip in the pool, the plan to steal undies stuck him,

This is not the first time that Gardner was arrested for theft of lingerie. In 2013, Gardner was convicted for lingerie theft and sentenced to 11 months’ home detention and ordered to pay the victims $1000.