Can we turn Tata Nano into a helicopter? Here is the proof from a 24-year-old

Can we turn Tata Nano into a helicopter ? yes we surely can and 24-year-old Mithilesh Prasad has made his car look like one. Despite he could not fulfil his dream of designing and flying a helicopter, the car turned helicopter is becoming the centre of attraction in Chhapra, Bihar.

Even though the car cannot fly, it has design features of a conventional helicopter-like main rotor, tail boom and tail rotor. The rotors and side panels are also fitted with colourful LED lights.

A 12th class pass out, the youngster always dreamt of making helicopters and feels content to drive his “helicopter car” on the road even if he cannot fly one.

Talking about his creation, Mithilesh said, “It was my dream since childhood that I construct a helicopter on my own and fly in it. But I do not have a strong background so I made my car look like a helicopter.”