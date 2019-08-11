Fart ruins debate in Kenya

On Wednesday, a debate in the Homa Bay county assembly was ruined because of someone farting. As soon as the foul smell started to spread, the members started accusing each other of farting and the situation turned into chaos. The members blamed each other for “polluting the air” and at last, the speaker Edwin Kakach ordered the assembly’s sergeants to bring in air fresheners and drive off the foul smell. He told them to bring any flavor they could find, and told the members to head outside, because they could not continue sitting in such a foul environment.