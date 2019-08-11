First in history; lingerie brand signs a transgender model

For the first time, Victoria’s Secret has cast a transgender woman to do a catalogue photo shoot. Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, 22, has been hired to do catalogue work for VS Pink, the company’s athletic line.

Sampaio’s agent Erio Zanon said that “this is a great opportunity to break barriers in the fashion business and to contribute to a bigger representation for everybody.” Sampaio also put up an Instagram post with the caption, “Never stop dreaming”. Laverne Cox, a transgender actress commented on Sampaio’s post, “Wow finally!”