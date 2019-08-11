Kid calls 911 and orders pizza, cops deliver it.

Officers of the Sanford police department in Florida was in for a surprise when they got an order for a pizza from a 5-year-old boy. The officers said that at fist it was just a kid calling 911 and he wouldn’t give the phone to an adult, so they went to check. As they were on the way, they got another message from despatch that the boy was hungry and he wanted pizza. The cops went to his house, made sure there was no situation and talked the kid how to properly use the emergency system. They asked him if he was still hungry and the kid said yes – so they went and returned with a large box from Pizza hut. The kid was hungry but he shared the pizza with the officers and they were happy. Well, it was a new experience for the kid as well as the officers.