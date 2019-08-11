This video of Police constable rescuing two kids on his shoulders has gone viral on social media

A video showing a police constable rescuing two kids on his shoulders has gone viral on social media. The constable can be seen wading through flood water while carrying the minors on his shoulders. His dedication was also applauded by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, He wrote on Twitter, ” A man in uniform on duty…!! Police constable Shri Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja is one of the many examples of Hard work , Determination and Dedication of Government official, executing duties in the adverse situation.Do appreciate their commitment.