Kerala Floods : Textile dealer donates all Eid dresses to flood victims

Noushad, a humble Kerala textile dealer at the busy and bustling Broadway Street, here, has donated all dress material purchased for sale during Eid to the flood-affected people.

“I did the same when floods struck the state last year. I am doing it again. All that I have is given by the Almighty. I am feeling happy,” Noushad is heard saying in the video, which went viral on the social media on Sunday. In the video he is seen carrying one of the sacks of dresses to a waiting vehicle.

Till now, he has donated 10 sacks of ready-made dresses to volunteers, representing various agencies engaged in social work, to help the flood-hit people staying at various relief camps in the district.