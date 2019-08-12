A new innovative project that turns discarded fishing nets into surfboards is gaining popularity. This new recycling effort comes from Tamil Nadu and the fishermen turns these unwanted nets new life as surfboards. This project is a collaboration between DSM, a sustainable living corporation and Starboard, a Thailand based watersports company. In the morning, the fishermen set out to find discarded fishing nets floating around, also known as ghost nets, they clean, granulate and transport them to facilities in Pune. There, the nets will undergo a quality check before being turned into surfboards.