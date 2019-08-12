Terrorists planning to repeat Pulwama model attack on Eid: Reports

Seven members of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide squad have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out Pulwama-like terror attack on Eid ul-Adha or ahead of the Independence Day, media reports quoted top intelligence sources as saying.

The Times of India quoted sources as saying that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has given a go ahead to the banned terror group JeM headed by Masood Azhar to cause as many casualties as they can, without worrying about the “collateral damage”.

Significantly, the inputs came days after Pakistan PM Imran Khan had warned Pulwama-like attacks would be repeated in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government. He had claimed it would be because locals in Jammu and Kashmir are being oppressed, but had failed to acknowledge how such attacks are always planned and supported by Pakistan’s Army and/or ISI.

Police sources told the newspaper that a group of seven Jaish terrorists entered the region, south of Banihal and Pir Panjal mountain range. “We suspect they infiltrated from Rajouri or Poonch district,” a top official said.

The report added that the attack has been planned by Masood Azhar’s brother, Abdul Rauf who is in charge of terror operations for the group.