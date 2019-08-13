Man pronounces triple talaq on wife over phone from Saudi Arabia

In a latest case, a 29-year-old woman in Prayagraj was given triple talaq by her husband, who resides in Saudi Arabia. According to a tweet by ANI, the woman claimed that her husband pronounced the triple talaq over a phone call. Describing her ordeal, the woman said she was harassed by her in-laws for dowry. A case into the matter has been registered.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police initiated a probe into the matter. SP Crime was quoted by ANI saying that an FIR has been registered against five people for harassing the victim over dowry demands. Police informed that Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 has been invoked.