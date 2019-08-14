Forex Market: Indian rupee gains

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has bounced back from losses. On today India rupee rose by 48 paise to reach at 70.92 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 71.00 and then rose to a high of 70.85 and settled at 70.92 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee settled trading at 71.40 against the US dollar on yesterday.

As per the market experts, the reason for the upward rally of Indian rupee is US President Donald Trump’s decision that delayed tariffs on Chineses imports.