Actor Vijay gifts gold rings to 400 crew members

Aug 15, 2019, 12:11 am IST
The shooting for the Tamil film ‘Bigil’ has been wrapped up. The film has Vijay in the lead role is directed by Atlee.

Vijay has completed the shooting of the film on August 13. And Ilayathalapathi Vijay has made everybody surprised by his unbelievable act. The actor has gifted gold rings to all the 400 crew members of the film. The rings have the film’s title engraved on them.

The film marks the third collaboration of Vijay with director Atlee after ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’.

The film features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Indhuja Ravichandran, Amritha Aiyer, Varsha Bollamma, Yogi Babu, and several others in significant roles. Produced by AGS Entertainments, the film will release on Diwali 2019.

