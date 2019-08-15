Artist Turns His Naked GirlFriend into an Artwork. Check this Out

Artist Damien Hirs, Britain’s richest artist, has sprung a total surprise by transforming his girlfriend Sophie Cannell into a work of art. Hirst was seen daubing the naked 26-year with colourful dots in a portrait by fashion photographer Mario Testino.

It was Testino who posted the image online and he captioned it “Collaborating with my friend Damien Hirst in turning his girlfriend into artwork”. Check out the picture.

Hirst, 54, and Cannell who is only two years older than the eldest of his three sons have been dating for more than a year. Sophie lends a lot of support to his innovative artworks.