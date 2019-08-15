Facebook files transfer petition in the Supreme Court regarding WhatsApp tractability.

Facebook has filed a transfer petition in the Supreme Court on a lawsuit regarding WhatsApp tractability. The transfer petition is scheduled for hearing in the apex court on Tuesday, according to the court website. The case is currently being heard at the Madras High Court. However, Facebook has not revealed where it wants the case transferred.

The original petitions filed in July last year demanded to interlink of Aadhaar database with social media profiles for authentication of identity. Till now, two petitions have been filed for the same purpose by animal activists Antony Clement Rubin and Janani Krishnamurthy. The Madras HC has expanded the petition to include issues like ‘curbing cybercrime and intermediary liability’ within the ambit of the legal proceedings.