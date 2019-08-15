Prominent personalities including a Congress leader joined BJP

In Jammu and Kashmir, many prominent personalities including a regional leader of Congress has joined BJP. The former chairman of minorities cell of Congress party Shailender Vaid joined BJP in the presence of BJP state president Ravinder Raina, national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna.

Retired IPS officer and social activist Bhupinder Singh, Arogaya Yoga Sansthan convener Vipan Nischal, and Abhiudit Koushal, grandson of former Reasi MLA Rishi Kumar Kushal, also joined the party.

Among others who joined the BJP were social activists Gurmeet Singh and Lokesh Kapoor.