The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has slowly but steadily made her own niche place in the Hindi movie industry. Known for her brilliant dance moves, this stunner of an actress wished her fans in India a very happy Independence Day.

She donned a ravishing desi outfit by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, looking like a true blue diva. She was styled by Hitendra Kapopara for her upcoming movie ‘Batla House’ premiere last night.

View this post on Instagram ?? Happy Independence day ?? ?? ?? A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:57pm PDT