Commodity Market: Gold, silver price climbs up

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver rallied upward.

In the global market, the price of gold was lower and was trading at $.1513 per ounce. The price of silver was also lower in the international market. Silver was trading at $.17.26 per ounce.

In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity increased by Rs.475 each to reach at Rs. 38,420 and Rs.38,250 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs. 28,700 per 8 grams.

In the Indian market, the price of silver increased by Rs.378 to Rs.44,688 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.594 to Rs.43,824 a kilo. The price of silver coins also surged by Rs.1000 at Rs.90,000 for buying and Rs.91,000 for selling 100 pieces.