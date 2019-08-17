Latest NewsSports

Indian women start with victory over Japan in the Olympic test event

Aug 17, 2019, 08:05 pm IST
In Hockey, the Indian women’s hockey team started with a comfortable 2-1 victory over the hosts Japan in the Olympic Test event in Tokyo today. The men’s team will open its campaign against Malaysia later today.

Both the Indian teams have secured their places in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, to be held later this year, by winning their FIH Series Finals. Being World No. 5 and the top-ranked side in the tournament among men, India start as favourites against World No. 12 Malaysia.

The Indian men will play World No. 8 New Zealand tomorrow and World No. 16 Japan in their last round-robin match. Indian women will next face their toughest test in World No. 2 Australia, before facing World No. 11 China.

