India’s tallest man seeks UP govt’s aid for hip replacement surgery

Aug 17, 2019, 11:32 pm IST
Dharmendra, India’s tallest man at 8’1 ft is seeking UP Govt’s aid for a hip replacement surgery. Says,”I had come to meet CM but he wasn’t available, I had written to him seeking aid. Surgery will cost around Rs 8 lakh, I’ve been asked to give an estimate&been assured of help.”

