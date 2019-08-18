India held Australia to a draw

In hockey, the Indian women’s hockey team held the world number two Australia to a 2-2 draw in Olympic Test Event in Tokyo today. India is at 10th position in world ranking while Australia is world number 2 side.

Vandana Katariya scored a goal for India in the 36th minute while Gurjit Kaur scored another goal in the 59th minute. For Australia Kaitlin Nobbs and Grace Stewart scored one goal each in their second match of the tournament.

India had beaten hosts Japan 2-1 in their first match yesterday.

The Indian women’s team will now face China on Tuesday in their third and last round-robin match of the tournament.