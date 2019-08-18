Suicide attack in wedding hall kills 63

The death toll from a suicide bombing at a wedding party in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 63. At least 182 other people were wounded in the attack.

The attack took place in the western part of Kabul. Reports say that the attack took place in a wedding function of Shia Muslims. A suicide bomber blew himself up in the wedding function at Dubai hall. The area is home to the Shiite Hazara community.

The Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack. The Islamist militant group has also condemned the bombing.

“Devastated by the news of a suicide attack inside a wedding hall in Kabul. A heinous crime against our people; how is it possible to train a human and ask him to go and blow himself (up) inside a wedding?!!” Sediq Seddiqi, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, said in a Twitter post.