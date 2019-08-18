Top military leaders from North Korea and China meet in Beijing

Top military leaders from North Korea and China have recommitted themselves to strengthened exchanges between their armed forces during a meeting in Beijing. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test-firing of an unspecified new weapon,

The official Xinhua News agency says Zhang Youxia, the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, met Kim Su Kil, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People’s Army.

China is North Korea’s most important ally.