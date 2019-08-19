Education Dept website hacked; hackers post ‘We love Pakistan’ slogans

Pak cyber criminals on sunday hacked Bihar Education Department website and posted “we love Pakistan” slogans on it. The hackers removed the information of the education department and posted several pro-Pakistani slogans on the website.

As soon as the authorities came to know about the hacking, the education department restored the website. This is not the first time pro-Pakistani hackers have attacked websites of Indian institutions.

Recently, the official website of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi wing got hacked. The hackers on the website replaced several pages of the website with recipes of Beef dishes, accompanied with the message: Hacked by ‘Shadow_V1P3R’. The hacker replaced the word BJP with the word BEEF. The About BJP has been edited to About BEEF, BJP History has been changed BEEF History. Rest of the contents of the homepage remain untouched.

After India’s move to scrap provisions of Article 370 in Kashmir, Pakistani cyber criminals have flooded social media platforms with anti-India posts. According to reports, security agencies have found that Pakistan may resort to cyber crimes afetr its failure on most fronts to project Kashmir as an international issue.