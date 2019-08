In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar in the early hours of trade. The Indian rupee has risen by 9 paise against US dollar to reach at 71.05.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 71.12 and then rallied up and touched the 71.05 registering a high of 9 paise. On Friday, the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.14 against the US dollar.