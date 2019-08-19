Pakistan seizes Cable television network for broadcasting Indian channels

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has seized the operations of Karachi-based Garden Cable television network for broadcasting Indian channels that have been banned in the wake of tensions after New Delhi revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The operations by the Karachi-based Cable television network came in violation of PEMRA directives that prohibits the airing of advertisements for India-made products on television channels and radio networks in Pakistan.

“Regional Office Karachi: Cable TV Network of M/s Garden Cable Network seized in violation of PEMRA directives and relaying illegal Indian channels. Transmitters, Two CPU & Digital boxes were seized,” the media regulatory authority tweeted.