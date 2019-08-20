Hero Electric launches Optima ER, Nyx ER e-scooters in India : Price and Features

Hero Electric has launched two new all-electric scooters in India – the Optima ER and Nyx ER – at Rs 68,721 and Rs 69,754, respectively. These ex-showroom prices are applicable pan-India, except in the North East where the Optima ER will retail at Rs 71,543 while the Nyx ER will set you back by Rs 72,566.

For those wondering, the ER suffix on both e-scooters stands for Extended Range and Hero Electric says they’ve managed to do that by equipping them with dual lithium-ion batteries. Thanks to the double batteries, which can be charged up to 100 percent in just four hours, Hero Electric claims a range of over 100km and a battery life of up to five years with proper care and maintenance.

The Optima ER is targeted at office goers and college students while the Nyx is designed to suit the needs of small businesses, e-commerce delivery executives and e-bike rentals.

Speaking at the launch, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “We want to offer the best of Hero Electric products to all our customers. One feedback that we have constantly received was the range anxiety associated with e-scooters, and with the Nyx ER and Optima ER we are addressing that issue by offering a package that is high on performance and usability. I am confident that customers will appreciate these additions alongside the FAME II benefits that have made our range even more affordable.”

Hero Electric says that it expects the lowered GST rates to make its entire range more attractive for potential buyers that are looking to adopt a cleaner and environment-friendly mode of transport.