News reporter attacked live on air during protest : Watch Video

It was a shocking sight on live TV when a journalist, who was covering a feminist protest in Mexico City, was punched in the face by an unidentified man.

Video footage published by TV network ADM 40, shows reporter, Juan Manuel Jimenez, is seen standing in the middle of the crowd as women throw glitter at him while he continues speaking to the camera. Moments later, a man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue baseball cap appears from the crowd of women protesters and knocks Jimenez unconscious, before calmly walking away.