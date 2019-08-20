This country exempts Indian tourists from visa fees

The Thailand government has declared that it will exempt tourists from 18 countries from paying visa on arrival fees until April 2020. The tourists from 18 countries including India and China are exempted from paying the fees of 2,000 baht($.65).

Meanwhile, the Thailand Cabinet has declined a proposal for the visa-entry fee for tourists from India and China citing security concerns.

The Thailand Prime Minister informed this as a measure to stimulate the growth in tourism. This is a part of the $.10 billion stimulus package to boost growth. Around 12% of the income of Thailand comes from the receipts of tourists.