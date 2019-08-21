Karti Chidambaram bought a tennis club in Spain and cottages in Britain ; REPORT

P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram bought a tennis club in Spain and cottages in Britain, asserted the enforcement directorate.

The land and tennis club in Spain’s Barcelona is slated to be worth Rs 15 crore, the ED says, adding that Karti Chidambaram has also bought property in India and overseas worth Rs 54 crore.

The ED has reasons to believe the money with which they were purchased allegedly came from the bribe in INX Media deal, the case in which Chidambaram senior is embroiled and seeking exemption from arrest.

The ED wants to take the former minister in its custody to question him on the source of Karti Chidambaram’s funds. Both are accused in the INX Media money laundering case, and are also being probed in the multi-crore Aircel-Maxis Deal.