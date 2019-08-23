Married woman beaten up, gangraped by eight

In a shocking incident, amaried woman has been beaten up and gangraped by eight men. The inhumane incident took place in Karnal, haryana. The woman who has out of danger is under treatment in PGI Chandigarh.

The victim has managed to to call the emergency number of the police from her phone and the police has tracked her location and rushed her to hospital. The police has registered a FIR against eight unidentified men.

The woman who belongs to Uttar Pradesh was offered food by one of the accused when she was sitting in the Karnal railway station. He took her to a factory shed nearby. The other seven accused were present in the factory shed behind a hotel.

The accused has beaten up the woman by a iron rod when she opposed the rape. The police is scanning the CCTV footages around the factory to identify the accused.