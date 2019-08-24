Father gets 20-year-jail term for raping minor daughters

Court awarded 20 years of life imprisonment to a man for raping his two minor daughters. Rohtash (name changed), who is currently living in a rented house in Sohna, is a native of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Gurugram Police have filed a chargesheet against the man, including statement of the victims, their medical reports and statement of the victims’ brother during the trail against the accused. He had committed the crime in October 2017.

The incident came to light on October 5, 2017, when the two minor girls and their brother were playing outside their house.The accused entered the house and asked the younger daughter, a nine-year-old girl, to come inside and cut vegetables in the kitchen.

His younger daughter was working as per his direction, when he allegedly took her to the bedroom and brutalised her, said Meena Raghav. The woman lawyer added, The victim pleaded her father to leave her but he did not listen to her.

As the victim soughed for help, her 12-year-old elder sister and 6-year-old brother came inside the house. The sister-brother duo also requested the accused to leave her, but he did not listen to them and assaulted her in front of them, Raghav said. Their mother does not live with them. The elder daughter said in her statement that she was also raped by her father a week ago, the same month.