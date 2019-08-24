Govt withdraws Tirupati bus tickets with Jerusalem, Hajj ads

Amid political controversy over printing of advertisements of Jerusalem and Haj pilgrimage on back of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus tickets in Tirupati district, the state government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the matter. The tickets were also withdrawn. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress party blamed the previous government for the current situation.

The Executive Director of APSRTC said that the contract to print advertisements on the reverse sides of bus tickets to M/S Marvin Creative Services by the then Chandrababu government. According to the Executive Director, the contract to the company was given in December 2016 and is valid till December 2019.

Before election, YSRCP slogan was 'Kavali Jagan,Ravali Jagan', ('Andhra needs Jagan, wants Jagan' ) But Now, Is this their new Slogan- Ravali Jesus, Kavali Jesus? Promoting one particular religion on bus ticket to Tirupati is highly objectionable.

This must come to an end. pic.twitter.com/8NBjneobuD — BJP ANDHRA PRADESH (@BJP4Andhra) August 23, 2019

State minister Vellampalli Srinivas also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for dragging the state government into the controversy. “TDP and BJP leaders are trying to level baseless allegations on CM (YSR Jaganmohan Reddy) for every small issue and trying to create untoward situations. We’ll take action against all those who are purporting the vicious propaganda and trying to blame the state for such sensitive issues,” report says.