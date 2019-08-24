India to unveil Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark II on 75th Independence Day

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark II will be unveiled on the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day in 2022.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been tasked to develop India’s modern combat aircraft. Tejas Mark-II manufactured by the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

According to ADA officials, the Mk II will have the same weight as the Mirage, Jaguar and Grippen. However, the aircraft will have a heavier GE 414 engine than these warplanes. The Tejas Mk II will reportedly be equipped with state-of-the-art AESA radar and indigenously developed air-to-air missile Astra.