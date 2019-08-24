India will run as per wishes of Hindu majority,says Maharashtra BJP Chief

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil stirred controversy during an award distribution ceremony for National Ganesha Festival in Pune. The function was held on Tuesday, August 20. The Maharashtra Revenue Minister said that India will run according to the Hindu majority population.

The Maharashtra minister said, “Country will run according to what Hindu Majority says. If they think they want to see theatrical work (in Ganesha festival) at 12 pm, arrangements may be done.” He further added that the administration would not create a problem for devotees as its officials are also Hindus.

Patil stated, “The administrators are also Hindu, they also go out with their families to celebrate Ganesha festival. There shouldn’t be a feeling that administration only wants to create problems for us.”