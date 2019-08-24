Utilization of Flood Relief Fund: Advocate Jayasankar Defends Actor Dharmjan, Check this Out

In a discussion on Reporter Channel, Malayalam Actor Dharmajan had said that the money donated by people for flood relief works are not reaching the hands it deserves.

“Am not speaking politics. Our state has a Chief Minister, other ministers, members of parliament, District Panchayat, Collector, block Panchayat, etc. The money donated by people reached the Distress relief Fund quite quickly, but it did not reach the deserving people,” he said on air.

But Dharmajan’s criticisms have not been taken in the right spirit and cyber communists have come out doing what they do- hurling abuses and branding him a ‘Sanghi’. But hours later, news emerged that Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was holding on to Rs 132.46 crore collected from its employees for contributing to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) with regard to last year’s floods. The amount was finally handed over on August 21.

Reacting to the situation, political analyst Advocate Jayasankar, while speaking to an online media, defended Dharmajan and said that KSEB and Electricity minister did exactly what Dharmajan had accused.