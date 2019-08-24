Virendra Sehwag shares Janmashtami special video : Watch Here

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag shared a clip of himself celebrating the festival. Sehwag also went on to unveil why this particular day is so special for him.

“My mother’s name is Krishnaa and my father’s name is Krishna. Janmashtami is very important for me. I send my greetings to you all on the occasion of Janmashtami,” the two-time triple centurion said in the video.

In the video, Sehwag is seen sitting in front of a beautiful painting of lord Krishna with his foster mother Yashoda and chanting a bhajan dedicated to the Hindu deity. After presenting his message to his fans, Sehwag ended the video by stating a popular slogan celebrating the devine figure, ‘Haathi ghoda palki, jai Kanhaiyya lal ki.’