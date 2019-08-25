Leading Indian businessmen from the UAE made commitments in investing in India

In a closed door meeting conducted with Indian Prime Minister Narendrs Modi in Dubai, severak leading Indian businessmen from the UAE made a commitment towards investing in new India, sourcing human resources and products from Kashmir and making full use of the RuPay card in all their digital transactions.

Narendra Modi not only thanked the Indian expats for taking time out to meet him, and hailed them for their active participation in and massive contribution to India’s success.

Given the lower transactional costs, both users and merchants would prefer RuPay over the more expensive existing payment networks. asserted Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman & Managing Director, VPS Healthcare.

If it [medical university] is established in Kashmir, that will produce a lot of jobs as well as provide health care in Kashmir.

– Dr Azad Moopen, Founder chairman and MD, Aster DM Healthcare

A 500-bed multi-speciality hospital is slated to open in Varanasi soon and I intend to invest in a big way in J & K and Ladakh.

– BR Shetty, Chairman and founder of NMC Healthcare