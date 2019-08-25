‘Pakistan Army fully prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure’, Claims Pakistan Army chief

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Chief of Army Staff claimed that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared to thwart any misadventure and aggression of India. The Pakistan Army chief claimed this after visiting the formation headquarters at Gilgit.

” We are alive to threat from Eastern Border linked to ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure and aggression”, he claimed.

His statement comes in the midst of worsening relation between India and Pakistan after union government scrapped the Article 370 and Article 35A.He was given a three year extension by the pakistan government.

Earlier Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Pakistan government would no longer sek a dialogue with Indian government . The Pakistan Prime Minister also raised the threat of a military escalation between the two countries.