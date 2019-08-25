Women Cricketer Sarah Taylor trolled for sharing a nude picture holding the bat

Sarah Taylor, the English women cricketer has a huge fan base in the cricket world. The woman wicket-keeper is well known for her stylish batting skills and amazing wicket-keeping skills. She was a member of England’s national team.

Earlier some day ago, the women wicket-keeper has stunned the cricket world and others by sharing her nude photo on social media. And the cricketer has also revealed the reason for sharing the photo on her Instagram page. She made it clear that she shared the nude photo for a social cause.

” Anyone that knows me will know that this is a little out of my comfort zone, but I’m so proud of myself and grateful to @womenshealthuk for inviting me to be a part of this issue. –

I’ve always had issues with my body and I had to get over a few in order to do this and it was completely empowering. Every other girl looks stunning! – Please remember EVERY woman is BEAUTIFUL. -Thank you to everyone involved!”, she wrote on Instagram.

Sarah has been faced some personal issues and has also enslaved to anxiety and stress-related issues. This has derailed her sports career.

Now the woman cricketer on yesterday again shared a nude picture of her. This time she was holding the bat in her hand. But her teammate Alex Hartley trolled her. Alex Hartley commented that ” who waits to go out to bat nude’. Again Alex Hartley commented that ” How many naked games of cricket have you played?’.