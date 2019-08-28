Latest NewsInternational

Netizen laugh over ‘ #BoycottIndianProducts’ campaign of Pakistan; see trolls

Aug 28, 2019, 06:16 pm IST
A trend ‘ #BoycottIndianProducts’ has become trending on social media in Pakistan. The campaign to boycott Indian products has started last day in Pakistan. The hashtag campaign by some of the Pakistan has been spreaded by Pakistanis across the globe.

But the serious hashtag campaign by the Pakistani’s has become a comedy campaign in India. The Indian netizen has been laughing over the Pakistani’s campaign.

Earlier the Pakistan cabinet has discussed to shut their airspace to Indian flights permanently and to end Indian trade to Afghanistan through pakistan. Pakistan has suspended bus and train services to India and also banned Indian films and television channels in the country.

The campaign by Pakistanis has been widely trolled by Indian netizen.

See the trolls:

