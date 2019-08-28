Netizen laugh over ‘ #BoycottIndianProducts’ campaign of Pakistan; see trolls

A trend ‘ #BoycottIndianProducts’ has become trending on social media in Pakistan. The campaign to boycott Indian products has started last day in Pakistan. The hashtag campaign by some of the Pakistan has been spreaded by Pakistanis across the globe.

But the serious hashtag campaign by the Pakistani’s has become a comedy campaign in India. The Indian netizen has been laughing over the Pakistani’s campaign.

Earlier the Pakistan cabinet has discussed to shut their airspace to Indian flights permanently and to end Indian trade to Afghanistan through pakistan. Pakistan has suspended bus and train services to India and also banned Indian films and television channels in the country.

The campaign by Pakistanis has been widely trolled by Indian netizen.

See the trolls:

Pakistan is the only superpower In the world which can do without, Electricity

water

Food

Petrol

Security and

Jobs Of course, Pakistanis can do without Indian Products Too!! Good Luck 🙂#BoycottIndianProducts pic.twitter.com/MA10L02LPn — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 28, 2019

Dear Pakistanis, we can handle ur nukes but not this ??#BarsaatiNullah pic.twitter.com/qGVoBnEbuG — Skipper ?? (@SeaSkipper) August 28, 2019

Pakistanis r trending boycott Indian Product as if Indian industry dependent on these bankrupts? Who is behind this trend ?

It’s @OfficialDGISPR as Pak Army run shops for Atta,rice,biscuits,tea & undergarments? Why don’t you stop drinking water too, it also comes from India? — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 28, 2019

Why is he tagging UNO game? ? pic.twitter.com/bxqnKrK8w6 — Nirwa (@nirwamehta) August 26, 2019

Those Pakistani who trending #BoycottIndianProducts must stop using Indus water as they come from Indian Rivers — Rishi Bagree ?? (@rishibagree) August 28, 2019

#BoycottIndianProducts

To all the porkistanis 🙂

Stop using Indian Cars ,Televisions, Mobile phones, Foodproducts ,Medicines and everything. (U won't have anything left now)

Best way to stop their use is to burn them.

Go ahead seeking for a few pics of them. pic.twitter.com/PnPQcSxypy — Naman (@Nam0873) August 28, 2019