Pakistan Minister predicts a war with India on the coming month: Video

Aug 28, 2019, 07:03 pm IST
Railway Minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed predicted that there will be war between Pakistan and India on October or the next month. He made this prediction on today in a media conference at Rawalpindi.

” This is going to be the last war between the both countries” said he. He also said the decisive time for Kashmir’s struggle has come and the war with the Indians will be the last war.

He also called the Indian Prime Minister fascist and barbarian. ” Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi,and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?”, he sadi.

Sheikh Rashid has on last Monday claimed that any attack on Pakistan Occupied kashmir by India will be a declaration of war and the war will not be a war between the two countries and will encompass the whole of the Indian subcontinent.

The tension between the two neighbouring countries worsened after the union government abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35A which gave a special status to jammu and Kashmir.

