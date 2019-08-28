Samsung launches Galaxy A10s with dual rear cameras in India

Samsung Galaxy A10s has been officially launched in India. The key features of Galaxy A10s include Infinity-V Display and dual rear camera setup. It is to be noted that Galaxy A10s comes as an upgrade of the Samsung Galaxy A10 that was launched in India earlier this year. Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched at Rs 8,490, though its price was recently dropped by Rs 1,500.

The 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A10s costs Rs 9,499. The price of 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A10s has been set at Rs 10,499.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A10s runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

On the imagining front, Samsung Galaxy A10s houses he dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Samsung Galaxy A10s also has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A10s comes with 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. The device measures 156.9×75.8×7.8mm. It packs a 4,000mAh and comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS.